Defmin greets first German brigade troops upon arrival to Lithuania

“Eighty-five percent of Lithuanians support the presence and deployment of German troops in Lithuania. We will do everything we have to do to make your troops feel at home here,” Kasčiūnas said in German as he opened a press conference at Vilnius Airport.

The stationing of the German brigade in Lithuania marks a new historical phase, the minister said.

“We are at the beginning of a historical phase when the permanent deployment of the German brigade in Lithuania is gradually becoming a reality. I am convinced that this is an irreversible process. In terms of defence planning, we are taking a big step towards the implementation of forward defence,” Kasčiūnas went on, switching to his mother tongue.

“No enemy from the East would even think of testing NATO’s Article 5 now,” he added.