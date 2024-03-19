Defmin gave president names after hinting at corruption in public procurement – adviser

National Defence Minister Anušauskas unexpectedly announced his resignation on Friday, 15 March. He stated that the prime minister offered him to lead a parliamentary committee while an MP would replace him as defence minister. Anušauskas disagreed with the proposal and handed in his resignation.

After the meeting with the president on Saturday, Anušauskas hinted at corruption in the national defence system, saying there had been cases of “egregious interference in public tenders.”

The STT commented afterwards that the National Defence Ministry in February informed the anticorruption agency about MP Raimundas Lopata sending questions to the ministry regarding public procurement it had organised. The agency said it is assessing the information but a pre-trial investigation has not been opened and there are no suspects. The STT said it received no reports from the ministry about attempts to bribe its employees overseeing public tenders or any pressure on them.