Defence funding should be raised by EUR 400mn next year, says defmin

 
Karolis Broga
On Monday, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė convened a meeting of political parties, representatives of business and trade unions to discuss prospects of defence funding and sustainable funding resources. Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas estimates that defence spending should be increased by EUR 400 million next year striving to accomplish the set goals in this area.

“Next year, the need [for defence funding] would be by EUR 400 million greater. We are essentially talking about the next year’s budget and the capabilities of the next Government to implement projects,” Anušauskas told reporters Monday after a meeting at the Government.

According to him, if appropriations for defence are raised, the entire defence budget would exceed 3% of GDP in 2025.

The minister highlighted three priorities when planning defence funding: hosting of the German brigade, development of Lithuania’s division-sized unit and introduction of universal conscription.

In 2024, Lithuania’s defence spending will stand at 2.75% of GDP.

