Defence funding should be raised by EUR 400mn next year, says defmin

“Next year, the need [for defence funding] would be by EUR 400 million greater. We are essentially talking about the next year’s budget and the capabilities of the next Government to implement projects,” Anušauskas told reporters Monday after a meeting at the Government.

According to him, if appropriations for defence are raised, the entire defence budget would exceed 3% of GDP in 2025.

The minister highlighted three priorities when planning defence funding: hosting of the German brigade, development of Lithuania’s division-sized unit and introduction of universal conscription.