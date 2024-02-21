Deadline extended for Ukrainian refugees to learn Lithuanian

The Cabinet of Ministers decided Wednesday that the requirement for Ukrainians employed in the country to be able to communicate in Lithuanian will not apply for three years since temporary protection was first granted in 2022. Temporary protection has been extended for one more year until 4 March 2025.

Minister of Education, Science and Sport Gintautas Jakštas says war in Ukraine has lasted for two years already and Lithuania is assisting how it can. The goal is for as many Ukrainian refugees to be able to work and sustain themselves and their families. Therefore, enforcement of the requirement to be able to communicate in Lithuanian was postponed for one more year.

According to the minister, in order to facilitate integration of Ukrainians in the labour market and ensure better employment opportunities, they will be able to learn Lithuanian using courses on the national adult education platform Kursuok, organised by the Employment Service.