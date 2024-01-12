Controversial figure will not be registered as presidential candidate

Kandrotas, a controversial public figure known for taking part in various anti-governmental protests, intended to run for president this year. However, the VRK held a hearing on 11 January and concluded that he has failed to submit documents proving that a bank account was opened in his name, which would be used for finances of the political campaign.

According to the election watchdog, the man instead provided responses from banks whereby they refused to open an account.

The VRK originally refused to register Kandrotas as a presidential candidate on 15 December 2023 for the same reason, but he appealed against the decision.

Kandrotas is one of 87 defendants in the criminal case over 2021 riots near parliament, in which 25 police officers were injured.