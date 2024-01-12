Controversial figure will not be registered as presidential candidate

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Josvydas Elinskas

The Central Electoral Commission of Lithuania (VRK) for the second time has refused to register Antanas Kandrotas as an independent participant of the 2024 presidential election campaign due to a failure to provide the required documents.

Kandrotas, a controversial public figure known for taking part in various anti-governmental protests, intended to run for president this year. However, the VRK held a hearing on 11 January and concluded that he has failed to submit documents proving that a bank account was opened in his name, which would be used for finances of the political campaign.

According to the election watchdog, the man instead provided responses from banks whereby they refused to open an account.

The VRK originally refused to register Kandrotas as a presidential candidate on 15 December 2023 for the same reason, but he appealed against the decision.

Kandrotas is one of 87 defendants in the criminal case over 2021 riots near parliament, in which 25 police officers were injured.

He was previously convicted of financial crime. In November 2023, he was convicted of fraud, unlawful possession of goods taxed by excise duties and accounting fraud. He was sentenced to a custodial sentence of 4 years but the court’s ruling has not entered into force yet.

