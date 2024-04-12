Conservatives fail to have no confidence vote against Kaunas mayor

“The motion was signed by our group only. Others are asking why the interpellation is being initiated against him, but not against his family. (&) So we do not have the support of our colleagues,” Paulius Lukševičius, chair of the opposition Conservative group at the Kaunas City council, told ELTA on Friday.

The Social Democrats are considering to propose including Matijošaitis’ sons, members of the council, in the process.

“As we read the invitation to sign, we just wondered why it mentioned only the mayor, because he is just a shareholder, while there are company executives who are sworn in councillors,” said Robertas Kaunas, chair of the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) group at the city’s council.