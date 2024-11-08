Coalition will consist of three parties – Paluckas

The coalition will consist of the LSDP, which has secured 52 seats in the Seimas in October’s election, as well as of Democrats For Lithuania, which has 14 seats, and the Nemunas Dawn with 20. Therefore, the coalition would have a total of 86 out of 141 seats in parliament.

"The contours [of the coalition], obviously, are clear. An agreement has been reached in principle. The parties will be offered to decide on the coalition. The coalition will be formed by the three aforementioned parties: the Social Democrats, Democrats [For Lithuania] and the Nemunas Dawn," Paluckas told journalists on Friday.