Coalition will consist of three parties – Paluckas

The coalition will consist of the LSDP, which has secured 52 seats in the Seimas in October’s election, as well as of Democrats For Lithuania, which has 14 seats, and the Nemunas Dawn with 20. Therefore, the coalition would have a total of 86 out of 141 seats in parliament.
"The contours [of the coalition], obviously, are clear. An agreement has been reached in principle. The parties will be offered to decide on the coalition. The coalition will be formed by the three aforementioned parties: the Social Democrats, Democrats [For Lithuania] and the Nemunas Dawn," Paluckas told journalists on Friday.
Paluckas assured reporters that there were no disagreements between them. He did not comment how positions in the Seimas or the Government were distributed. He said this has to be approved by governing bodies of the parties in question.
The deputy chairman of the LSDP added that the coalition agreement would be signed next week.
Earlier on Friday morning, the board of Democrats For Lithuania convened and announced that it would continue coalition talks.
Later, a meeting was held between the three party leaders, Paluckas, Saulius Skvernelis and Remigijus Žemaitaitis.
Speaking to reporters, Skvernelis said that conversations with LSDP leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė and Deputy Chairman Paluckas convinced him to continue negotiations.