Coalition council to continue discussion on Nemunas Dawn – PM

Žemaitaitis on Tuesday confirmed reports that the Nemunas Dawn mulls leaving the three-party ruling coalition over a breach of the coalition agreement.
"We are having a very constructive discussion about the situation itself, and about possible solutions. The discussion continues. We will inform the public once any decisions are taken," Paluckas told reporters after the coalition council’s sitting on Wednesday morning.
A number of solutions have been tabled, he said without elaborating any further.
The coalition agreement sets out a specific procedure for settling disputes among the partners, Paluckas added.
Asked if Žemaitaitis could become a deputy Seimas speaker, Paluckas did not reply to that directly. The Nemunas Dawn is entitled to the position, he merely said.
Žemaitaitis earlier stated the leaders of the ruling majority had agreed on his bid to become a deputy Seimas speaker. The consensus was reached before the coalition agreement was signed, he said. Paluckas did not answer whether there was such a verbal agreement.
On Wednesday, Žemaitaitis said that he did not give the coalition council any ultimatum in the sitting. The council agreed that the three party leaders will meet separately to decide on the issue of the deputy Seimas speaker’s post, according to him.
The politician reiterated that the Nemunas Dawn will pull out of the coalition if "the agreement on the post is not respected".
The coalition partners, Social Democrats and the Democrats For Lithuania, earlier said that the Nemunas Dawn leader could be nominated for a deputy Seimas speaker once his legal problems are solved. Žemaitaitis argues there are no more obstacles left after his legal immunity has been lifted.
A criminal case heard by Vilnius Regional Court accuses Žemaitaitis of incitement to hatred against Jews and of publicly endorsing, denying or grossly disparaging international crimes.