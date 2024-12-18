Coalition council to continue discussion on Nemunas Dawn – PM

Asked if Žemaitaitis could become a deputy Seimas speaker, Paluckas did not reply to that directly. The Nemunas Dawn is entitled to the position, he merely said.

A number of solutions have been tabled, he said without elaborating any further.

"We are having a very constructive discussion about the situation itself, and about possible solutions. The discussion continues. We will inform the public once any decisions are taken," Paluckas told reporters after the coalition council’s sitting on Wednesday morning.

Žemaitaitis on Tuesday confirmed reports that the Nemunas Dawn mulls leaving the three-party ruling coalition over a breach of the coalition agreement.

Žemaitaitis earlier stated the leaders of the ruling majority had agreed on his bid to become a deputy Seimas speaker. The consensus was reached before the coalition agreement was signed, he said. Paluckas did not answer whether there was such a verbal agreement.

On Wednesday, Žemaitaitis said that he did not give the coalition council any ultimatum in the sitting. The council agreed that the three party leaders will meet separately to decide on the issue of the deputy Seimas speaker’s post, according to him.

The politician reiterated that the Nemunas Dawn will pull out of the coalition if "the agreement on the post is not respected".