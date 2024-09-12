Candidate of Nemunas Dawn party removed from elections

Chairwoman of the VRK Lina Petronienė said at a sitting that the Nemunas Dawn on Monday requested to deregister Markovičienė from elections amid an ongoing pre-trial investigation. She was ranked eighth on the party’s list of candidates. Members of the VRK adopted the decision unanimously.

The police launched an investigation after the car driven by Markovičienė hit a parked vehicle in Kaunas on 3 September. She left the scene initially but returned shortly afterwards. The police determined that the woman was driving under the influence of alcohol. People were not hurt in the incident.

The police questioned her, instructed to stay at a designated place and took her driver’s licence.