Border guards turn away 19 irregular migrants in past day

Latvia turned away 37 irregular migrants on Tuesday. Polish border guards pushed back 120 migrants on Monday.
This year, 132 illegal crossing attempts by foreign nationals were prevented at unauthorised locations bordering Belarus.
The State Border Guard Service (VSAT) says 19 foreign nationals tried to cross into Lithuania from Belarus over the past day, 19 March.
