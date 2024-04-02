Border guards stop nine irregular migrants in past four days

 
Nine foreign nationals tried to cross into Lithuania from Belarus over the past four days, from 29 March to 1 April, the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) reports. All the attempts were made on Monday.

Latvia said its authorities had turned away 67 irregular migrants over the period. Polish border guards pushed back a total of 774 migrants from 28 to 31 March.

This year, Lithuania’s border guards have thwarted 145 attempts by foreign nationals to access the country at unauthorised locations bordering Belarus.

According to the VSAT, 2,643 migrants tried to enter Lithuania from Belarus unlawfully in 2023.

Lithuania has stopped over 22.1 thousand attempts to enter the country unlawfully since the start of the migration crisis caused by Belarus in the summer of 2021.

