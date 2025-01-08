Border guards receive KGM Rexton SUVs

The VSAT reported that the vehicles were acquired from the company AF Motors for EUR 798,000 allocated from the European Union funds. They will be used for patrolling and by canine units.

The vehicles have electric winches, safes for weapons, thermal and night vision devices, equipment for roadblocks, magnetic searchlights, ballistic vests and helmets, and first aid kits.

All vehicles also have computers and radio transceivers. Patrol cars for canine units have cages for transporting service dogs, roof cargo boxes and additional conditioning and ventilation systems for dogs.