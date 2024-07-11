Belarusian regime is prepared to kidnap Lithuanians – intelligence chief

„We are aware of the situation and it is concerning. In my assessment, the Belarusian regime has moved to kidnapping Lithuanian citizens without any reason,“ Jauniškis said.

In June, media reported that a Minsk court sentenced Lithuanian woman Elena Ramanauskienė for alleged spying and imprisoned her for six years. Taking into account Minsk’s actions, the VSD director urges Lithuanians not to travel to Belarus.

„This case is a serious indication that the Belarusian regime is determined to kidnap Lithuanian citizens. The Lithuanian government will likely take certain measures and react,“ he said. „They kidnap citizens on trumped up charges, sentence people based on this and imprison them. These are very worrying tendencies,“ said Jauniškis, adding that people should seriously weigh potential consequences of travelling to Belarus.