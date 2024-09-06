Average candidate standing for MP is male, aged 49

The election watchdog presented the profile on Friday, after registering 1,793 candidates for the election due on 13 October. A decision on two more candidates should be taken next week.
The number of candidates vying for MP seats is lower by a dozen this year, compared to 2020. There were 1,755 people registered for the parliamentary election with the VRK four years ago and 1,416 candidates in 2016.
Men account for almost 63% of all the candidates but the VRK observed the number of female candidates to be gradually rising over years. This year, the number of women standing for election to the Seimas is 4% higher than four years ago.
Twenty-five millionaires will participate in the election race, including the two richest candidates running with the Lithuanian Green Party and the Peace Coalition. The Farmers and Greens Union has the largest number of millionaires on its candidate list – five.
Eight mayors are standing for election to the Seimas. If they win seats, the districts of Anykščiai, Jonava, Joniškis, Šilutė, Širvintos, Zarasai and towns of Kazlų Rūda and Visaginas will need to hold mayoral elections.
The candidates include four members of the European Parliament and 128 current MPs.
According to the VRK, 61 candidates have convictions.