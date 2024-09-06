Average candidate standing for MP is male, aged 49

The election watchdog presented the profile on Friday, after registering 1,793 candidates for the election due on 13 October. A decision on two more candidates should be taken next week.

The number of candidates vying for MP seats is lower by a dozen this year, compared to 2020. There were 1,755 people registered for the parliamentary election with the VRK four years ago and 1,416 candidates in 2016.

Men account for almost 63% of all the candidates but the VRK observed the number of female candidates to be gradually rising over years. This year, the number of women standing for election to the Seimas is 4% higher than four years ago.