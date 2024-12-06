Audit Committee becoming tool of revenge against former govt – Liberal Movement’s leader

She notes that by appointing MP Artūras Skardžius from the Nemunas Dawn party to chair the committee the new ruling majority has broken a parliamentary tradition, which allowed the opposition to lead the Audit Committee.

"Perhaps this is a new style, a new political culture, but I do not wish to sound alarmist. We may look at people, at politicians, who are saying this. We realise that Artūras Skardžius, as chairman of the Audit Committee, is a rather odious figure," Čmilytė-Nielsen said in an interview to the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.