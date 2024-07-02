At least five people drowned in Lithuania over past weekend

Two people drowned in the Baltic Sea near Klaipėda. A man rescued two drowning children but lost his life in the waves on Saturday, while on Sunday the sea took the life of a Kuršėnai resident who was on holiday with a friend in the port city.
Another man also died when trying to help a drowning girl in the stormy Baltic Sea in Melnragė on Saturday. The girl was rescued by an emergency team as the man seemed to have drowned after have lost his strength and drowned.
On Sunday, a two-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Plungė district. She was taken out of the water by her family but efforts to resuscitate her failed.
On late Friday, a man was reported to be drowning in the River Šventoji in Anykščiai district, Kavarskas. His body was found on Saturday.
On Sunday afternoon, a drowning man was taken out of the water in Vištytis, Vilkaviškis district, but died around two hours later. A pre-trial investigation was opened into the cause of death.
The Fire and Rescue Department said its teams have carried out a total of 199 rescue operations in the water this year. They pulled out 59 dead bodies, including one child, and rescued 17 people, including three children.
In June alone, firefighters took 20 dead bodies out from the water, including one of a child. In June last year, firefighters pulled out 13 victims of drowning.
In January-June last year, firefighters conducted 200 water rescues, pulling out 45 dead bodies, including two children, and rescuing 28 residents, including one child.