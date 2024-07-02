At least five people drowned in Lithuania over past weekend

Two people drowned in the Baltic Sea near Klaipėda. A man rescued two drowning children but lost his life in the waves on Saturday, while on Sunday the sea took the life of a Kuršėnai resident who was on holiday with a friend in the port city.

Another man also died when trying to help a drowning girl in the stormy Baltic Sea in Melnragė on Saturday. The girl was rescued by an emergency team as the man seemed to have drowned after have lost his strength and drowned.

On Sunday, a two-year-old girl drowned in a pond in Plungė district. She was taken out of the water by her family but efforts to resuscitate her failed.