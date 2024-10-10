At least EUR 400mn worth of drugs uncovered at drug plant in Latvia

Bauska informed that in Russia and other parts of Europe, such laboratories have been found regularly, for example in Poland since 2017. „They work for a short period of time and then change location,“ Bauska stressed.

The production processes in such laboratories are very dangerous because they use poisonous volatile substances such as bromine. Asked where the substances needed for the Aluksne laboratory were obtained, Bauska pointed out that the supply routes were still to be clarified, but, for example, in Poland it is not a criminal offence to store or transport precursors, and precursors are also used in household chemicals. „For example, amphetamine can be produced by going into a Depo hardware store, buying solvents, some chemicals and equipment, and can basically be done in the kitchen,“ Bauska stressed.