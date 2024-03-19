Anušauskas could not be security committee chair after casting suspicion – parlt speaker

“He did speak very irresponsibly in response to the unpleasant news he heard from the prime minister and cast a considerable shadow of some unnecessary suspicions and insinuations. I would hardly see him taking the chairmanship of the committee,” the Seimas speaker told LRT public radio on Tuesday morning.

Čmilytė-Nielsen also noted that Anušauskas’ statements were not based on evidence.

Politicians should be very careful when speaking about such a sensitive area as national defence, she said.

“Undermining trust is very irresponsible,” the Seimas speaker stated.

If Laurynas Kasčiūnas is appointed national defence minister, one of the current NSGK members should take the role as the new chair, according to her.