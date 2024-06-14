2024.06.14 16:45

Anti-corruption agency says collecting data on politicians' ties not in its power

 
Anti-corruption agency says collecting data on politicians’ ties not in its power
The Special Investigation Service (STT) says it does not have a mandate to collect data on politicians’ ties after the prime minister criticised authorities for not informing her of reputational risks related to the former social minister’s trip to Dubai.

„When a person is appointed to a post, we provide data about that person. (&) That is, whether the person has a criminal record, whether he or she is facing allegations, whether he or she has broken his or her oath, whether he or she has a record of misconduct in office,“ Deputy STT Head Elanas Jablonskas told the LRT public radio on Friday.

„We did not check her environment and we cannot do that under the law,“ he stated, referring to Monika Navickienė, former minister of social security and labour. She resigned on Thursday amid a scandal over her family’s private flight paid by business people.

Three years ago, the STT proposed that law enforcement services should be allowed to look into politicians’ connections, he said. However, the Seimas rejected the amendments to the Law on Prevention of Corruption which was being revised at the time.

