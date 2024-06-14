Anti-corruption agency says collecting data on politicians’ ties not in its power

„When a person is appointed to a post, we provide data about that person. (&) That is, whether the person has a criminal record, whether he or she is facing allegations, whether he or she has broken his or her oath, whether he or she has a record of misconduct in office,“ Deputy STT Head Elanas Jablonskas told the LRT public radio on Friday.

„We did not check her environment and we cannot do that under the law,“ he stated, referring to Monika Navickienė, former minister of social security and labour. She resigned on Thursday amid a scandal over her family’s private flight paid by business people.