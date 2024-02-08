Almost 60% of statutory officials set for pay rises this year

“This change is due to the new Statute of Internal Service, which entered into force on New Year’s Day,” Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė told a press conference on Thursday.

“Increased funding from the state budget is not all. It is important that it is properly allocated and used. This responsibility rests on the shoulders of the heads of institutions,” the minister said.

The increase in wages for officers was also due to the adoption of the new remuneration systems for statutory bodies, according to the ministry.

The police budget was given EUR 14 million to implement the new law and raise wages for officers.

Police Commissioner General Renatas Požėla said it is still difficult to say how much the average salary of a police officer will rise. Specific figures will be available next week when officers will be paid for January 2024.

Meanwhile, officers at the State Border Guard Service (VSAT) will be paid an average of EUR 130 more, after taxes, said Rustamas Liubajevas, head of the VSAT.