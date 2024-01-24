Agriculture and environment ministers met with farmers protesting in Vilnius

The minister told demonstrators that he discussed the issue of restoration of permanent grassland with the European commissioner and a solution favourable to Lithuanian farmers is approaching.

Navickas said that he inherited a number of issues in agriculture from his predecessors or they emerged with changes to EU agricultural policies. People booed and whistled at most of his answers.

Minister of Agriculture Navickas, took the stage to answer farmers’ questions but was met with chants “shame” and calls to resign.

Farmers demand the Government to amend the procedure for restoring permanent grassland so that farmers do not have to restore it this year, call for stopping the transit of Russian grain, bringing back the excise duties on green diesel and liquefied petroleum gas that were in force until 2024, solving the so-called milk crisis by regulating the marketing chain and halting the expansion of protected areas.

Demonstrators carried banners in Lithuanian reading: “ Lithuania , your village is dying”, “Lithuania, where are you going? Stop”, “No farmers, no food, no future” etc.

As regards the transit of Russian grain, the minister promised that legal measures would be sought to restrict the transit, adding that the majority of measures can only target agricultural goods imported to the EU.

Navickas added that just 110,000 tonnes of Russian grain is handled by Klaipėda port, compared with 4 million tonnes of Lithuanian grain and that this issue was more relevant to neighbouring Latvia. He stressed that this was a moral problem and he accepted this.

The Government issued a statement saying that it would propose to restore previous excise duty regulations so that marked diesel fuel could again be used not only in agricultural equipment but in other vehicles for agricultural activities.