Young People's Attitude to Elections is Concerning: Many Lack Interest in Politics Because They Are Deterred by the Behaviour of Incumbent Politicians

"I do understand that my vote does matter a lot, and I want my opinion to be heard, without a doubt. Perhaps I would appreciate some mentorship, encouragement from the outside to trust my voice. I hear the same sentiment from other young people: sometimes, we lack confidence in our choices. We are still learning to distinguish right and wrong. If we are not actively interested ourselves, nobody is forming that right attitude for us. Well, I don’t know if someone really has to help us with that, but it seems to me that someone should instil these values – the values of citizenship, of patriotism – already at school, or at least within the family. I didn't have that. I have always been interested in other things," admitted Monika.