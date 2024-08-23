You do not need thousands to travel: programmes that let you do it almost for free

20-year-old Ona and 19-year-old Meda are great examples of young people who have not only discovered a passion for travelling, but also serve as inspiring examples for others. Ona has volunteered in Tanzania (Africa), she is currently working in Utah (USA), and has visited several European countries. Meda organized her first trip to Paris at just 14 and has since visited more than 30 countries. She is currently living and studying in Australia. Both girls’ travel experiences prove that you do not need a lot of money to see the world – what you need is determination, courage, and information about the various programmes the European Union (EU) offers to young people.