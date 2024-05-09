Working 16 hours a day and feeling exhausted? A habit that takes just 15 minutes will make you feel better

A panic attack also involves a number of unpleasant emotional symptoms: rapid breathing, elevated heartbeat, and feeling hot or cold. Even though panic attacks do not last long, usually up to 10 minutes, during one it feels like it will never end. Within just a couple of minutes, a person’s emotional state may be greatly affected.

“Panic attacks are like the ultimate form of anxiety. Panic attacks and anxiety usually go hand in hand, and intense anxiety may lead to panic attacks. Essentially, these are episodic events when a person gets overwhelmed with various very intense emotional symptoms: thoughts about losing control, dying, and all kinds of tough existential issues,” the psychologist explained.

According to him, anxiety is usually related to uncertainty and is not linked to a specific cause. It is easy to discern between fear and anxiety because we are afraid of certain things, such as snakes, spiders, or heights. We can overcome fear by facing its source but identifying the exact cause of anxiety can be more difficult. Oftentimes severe anxiety that is poorly controlled may cause a panic attack.

“If a person realizes that a panic attack is taking place, that is already a very good sign. Also, knowing the general symptoms may help. If I know what a panic attack looks like (maybe I’ve even experienced one before), I understand that it is not life-threatening or long-lasting, so I can deal with it more easily,” he added.

Even though a panic attack is relatively short, every minute may mean intense negative emotions and huge fear; therefore, stopping it as soon as possible is important. However, sometimes it is easier said than done.

“The person feels like they are losing control, and that may actually be the case,” Krisciunas said. Having lost control, a fear that you may never get it back or are about to die occurs. On the positive side, the recovery after a panic attack is often also very rapid, and the symptoms quickly disappear. Is it possible to stop a panic attack faster?

How to help someone who is experiencing a panic attack?

“When people experience panic attacks for the first time, it is very difficult to identify them even if you know all the related information. But if it is a recurring thing, people often recognize what triggers panic attacks or how they feel before one, so they can breathe properly or talk to someone to decrease the severity,” Krisciunas said.

Regulating breathing during a panic attack may help too. One effective way is breathing into a bag. This technique is useful because carbon dioxide has a soothing effect. Another beneficial way is trying to “ground” yourself and realize where you currently are. On the other hand, it is worth remembering that a panic attack lasts for a very short period of time, so the person may not even comprehend what is happening.

According to Krisciunas, it is difficult to guarantee that another person’s assistance will be useful, but it is definitely worth a try if the one suffering from a panic attack is someone you know, someone close. If nothing helps, the panic attack eventually ends on its own; it just might take a little longer.

“From a purely physical point, encourage the person to breathe and help them count between breaths. During a panic attack, assuring the person that it will be over soon, it is not deadly, etc., may calm them down. You can also say something like: I see that you are struggling, but trust me, it will pass,” the psychologist suggested.

It is not always easy to identify a panic attack if you are just a bystander, but if you think that is the case, it is possible to contribute to making the unpleasant episode shorter.

How to prevent intense anxiety and panic attacks?



Since intense anxiety and panic attacks may have a serious negative impact on the person’s emotional state, it is imperative to try to prevent them using all available means. First of all, you should consider your lifestyle and answer several essential questions: how many stressors are there in my life that cause anxiety, fear, or stress?; can I change these stressors or will I have to live with them indefinitely?

Also, do not forget to love and care for yourself, including psychohygiene: have a good night’s sleep, eat regularly and properly, and exercise.

“These elements create the foundation for our emotional well-being, and that is why they are so important,” Krisciunas stressed.