Which Lithuanian municipalities have the highest level of gender equality?

A long-term process that has been taking place for several years already

According to the Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson’s commentary, ensuring gender equality is a long-term process that comprises various areas and has been going on in Lithuania for years.

“In our country, gender equality issues have been consistently dealt with for 25 years – since the adoption of Republic of Lithuania Law on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men at the Seimas and the appointment of the first equal opportunities for women and men ombudsperson. These were significant steps that allowed including gender equality issues into all aspects of life and begin collecting and organizing information and assessing the impact on gender equality,” the Office pointed out.