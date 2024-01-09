Two brothers curved a totally new business niche: despite skepticism, these products represent the future of the food industry

"During that time, I came across a release by Euronews that featured Fazer, a bakery in Finland, that had become the first company in the world to introduce bread made from cricket flour. The video highlighted the importance of insects as a sustainable source of protein and their potential to become a valuable supplement in the future. The idea of cultivating crickets as a food source was quite fascinating to me. I shared this with my brother and we both decided to give it a try," said Glušauskas.

According to Glušauskas, one of the brothers, the idea to start an alternative food business in a country where novelties are usually met with skepticism first came to mind five years ago, when he and his brother were looking for new business opportunities.

Two brothers, Marius and Donatas Glušauskas, have established a unique business in Lithuania, and today are known as the creators of future food. They have founded a cricket farm in the Kaunas district and produce healthy and environment-friendly food that is gaining recognition and is widely used all over the world.

"The production of cricket snacks involves several stages, including raising the crickets on a farm and processing them by freezing, blanching, drying in hot air dryers, sifting, flour grinding, roasting, and packaging. As with any other production process, it is essential to monitor temperature, humidity levels, and other factors to ensure quality," said Glušauskas.

In 2018 the Glušauskas brothers established a brand called Acheta and introduced a range of beneficial and healthy products to the market. Cricket snack production, as stated by one of the brothers, involves seven important steps that the entrepreneurs had to accomplish without any help.

"In Finland, we found partners who provided us with the first batch of crickets, equipment for the farm, and training on insect breeding. We soon decided to create a brand name and enter the healthy snacks market. Some people in Lithuania support our idea and willingly choose our products, while others are skeptical of our business. Due to the limited demand for insect products in Lithuania, 70% of our production is exported," explained Glušauskas.

In the beginning, the only source of information on cricket breeding was the internet. However, as time went on, the potential for improvement grew and ambitions expanded.

"The main peculiarity of all the products is a high content of protein that crickets are known to be rich in (e.g. dried crickets contain 65% protein). What is more, crickets are rich in fibers which is not characteristic of typical animal products. Crickets are also the sources of chitin, a natural polymer. Chitin from crickets is beneficial for so-called good bacteria in human guts and may act as a prebiotic," emphasized Glušauskas.

So, there is a wide variety of dried cricket snacks available, with flavors to suit everyone's taste, but what makes them even more appealing are the numerous health benefits they offer.

"The crickets are also used to produce protein chips, crispbread, chocolates, desserts from freeze-dried fruit and cricket flour, cured pork sausages with cricket flour, etc.," said Glušauskas.

According to Glušauskas, the main item produced by the brand is seasoned dried crickets.

"Even the proper climate conditions in the farm are crucial for producing tasty crickets. Additionally, as everywhere in the food industry, it is necessary to maintain strict hygiene measures and carry out testing in labs," explained Glušauskas.

As noted by the cricket grower, according to research, consuming crickets can improve digestive health and promote satiety.

"Crickets are a great source of both macro and micronutrients, including calcium, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, sodium, iron, zinc, and B-group vitamins. In fact, they contain as much iron as beef and even more than spinach. Additionally, crickets are rich in amino acids and provide as much Omega-3 as salmon," said Glušauskas.

The entrepreneur asserts that all Acheta branded products can be ascribed to the functional food category.

Crickets may be the food of the future

The Glušauskas brothers present their brand as the future food. This slogan was not chosen accidentally. It is based on the perception that their products are quite unusual for a typical consumer. Although there is growing information about crickets as a food source, Glušauskas does not believe that in the future everyone will have to consume insects.