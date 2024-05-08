The dangers of social networks: how to stay safe online

“We also see that such attacks are getting more aggressive physically. For example, several monuments dedicated to freedom fighters have been vandalized with paint – ant not just in Lithuania, but in all three Baltic countries. These were coordinated actions. Attacks against members of the Russian opposition in Lithuania can also be mentioned. This shows that the Kremlin or Alexander Lukashenko’s regime is prepared to use information warfare in our country, and this activity is increasing,” he continued.

“We can see that information attacks are getting more prevalent. Our intelligence agencies also talk about this in their yearly threat assessment reports. Apparently, the number of attacks is increasing, and they are getting more aggressive. What does that mean? It means that our authoritarian eastern neighbours – Russia , Belarus , and China – are trying to make use of the pre-election period because it is a suitable context for creating certain disinformation chaos,” he said.

“I think that the biggest problem today is the fact the Kremlin is using increasingly modern technologies and social media to radicalize certain groups of people and make them conduct physical attacks or, let’s say, paint graffiti, etc. I guess this is an evolution of information warfare strategies, i.e. using new technologies to reach new audience,” the political scientist said.

The political scientist explained what the goal of various information attacks and disinformation was. “Traditionally, it is thought that propaganda is supposed to change public opinion. In this case, information warfare is being used to create an information mayhem of sorts, create additional problems for us, and to divert our attention from supporting Ukraine. It is a targeted effort to engulf us in inner chaos and internal struggle and cause tension so that the Kremlin can continue its aggression against Ukraine unhindered,” Maliukevicius stated.

The youth may be targeted as well



When talking about new audiences that are important to initiators of information attacks, Maliukevicius mentioned Lithuania’s youth. According to him, none other than the young people are the best at understanding and using modern technologies; therefore, they are at risk of being targeted.

“The youth have mastered all these technologies, so media literacy is needed not only for identifying propaganda or disinformation on television or press, but also on social media,” he stressed.

Maliukevicius explained how various fake news and misinformation was different from actual, reliable, and real news.