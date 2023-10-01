Living in a big city becomes a luxury for students: accommodation fees may discourage them from studying

Vilnius Gediminas Technical University (VILNIUS TECH) explains: “When providing accommodation, the priority is given to first- and second-year students, but, hopefully, the dormitories will be available for all those who apply. We also strongly encourage students not to occupy and/or reserve additional rooms in dormitories in case they are not sure whether a place is really needed.“

“ Vilnius University dormitories offer accommodation for 5,500 students. The university is constantly working to make these places available for students. Last autumn 95% of first-year students who submitted the applications could get rooms in Vilnius University dormitories. How many such students there will be this year could be clear only in September, when the accommodation agreements will be signed,” reads the commentary provided by Vilnius University.

Last year the surge in rental prices in Lithuania forced many students to apply for places in dormitories. However, due to the limited capacity of the accommodation establishments, the places were not assigned to all those interested. When asked if a similar situation could happen again, the representatives of the universities explained as follows.

In fact, in the middle of July 2023, Vilnius Municipality announced through its website that Vilnius University is planning to open five new accommodation establishments. The published project documents list five dormitory blocks, A, B, C, D, and E, and their supposed address at 17A Plytinės Str., which is not far from the now functioning dormitory complex in Saulėtekis av. This means that accommodation options for Vilnius University students should expand in the future.

The fees are getting higher