Lithuanians say that the freedom of their country is a fundamental value

According to one of the respondents, February 16th is a very important celebration for her and her family. The fact that even her granddaughter already knows why this day is significant makes her extremely happy.

"As a former teacher, I always celebrate this national holiday. My family, as well as my colleagues, observe national traditions. Every year, I knit caps and gloves with specific patterns, while my granddaughter draws pictures on the same theme. Her drawings are mostly minimalistic, comprised of lines. It's always interesting for me to learn the meaning of her compositions. Sometimes we organize a kind of test and ask each other various questions. She surely can tell me something that she’s learned at school. This is how we improve," said the woman.