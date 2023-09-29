How to spot fake news: some details may spill the beans

Fake news prevents changes needed

Andrius Šatas, an expert on sustainable lifestyle, has dedicated his life searching for solutions our planet and humankind need. According to young professional, sustainability and ecology are becoming more and more important, more and more people have a deeper, not superficial understanding of these topics, but, sadly, not all examples are encouraging. When talking about environmental issues with others, Andrius sees not only positive examples, but also meets many people, who are affected by apathy and conspiracy theories.

“The myths we have debunked 5 years ago are still persistent and are often used as justification for irresponsible consumption”, he said.





According to Šatas, all harmful myths and conspiracy theories come from unreliable sources on the Internet, comment sections and irresponsible authors.