Will people be forced to eat plastic eggs?

The keyword search on the Internet has found the clarification from the Indian Food Safety and Standards Authority reassuring consumers there is no technology or chemicals available to complete the manufacturing of whole eggs. The Authority also pointed out that plastic egg production would not be an economically viable process since normal eggs are available in abundance and at an affordable price. The clarification also contains detailed information on egg quality ( here ).

By separating the video showing the mass production of eggs into individual frames and conducting reverse image searches, a number of articles published on Chinese news portals in 2017 referring to the same video (here, here and here) were found. One of these articles includes an official commentary from the Jiangning branch of the Nanjing Public Security Bureau, denying that the footage shows production of eggs for human consumption. The commentary explains that the video shows the production of toy eggs. Similar-looking products are easily available on the Internet, and the yellow labels shown in the footage prove that these are the same eggs seen in the video. The same labels are attached to the toy eggs sold in e-shops.