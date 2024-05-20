What does the little green frog logo on food products mean?

CLAIMS

VERDICT

This is not true. The little green frog seal belongs to „The Rainforest Alliance“, a non-governmental organisation working to encourage businesses and farmers to adopt more sustainable practices for the planet and human rights. The label indicates that a particular product has been produced in protection of environment and biodiversity, as well as ensuring that workers are paid fair wages and provided with good working conditions. „The Rainforest Alliance“ is not affiliated with or owned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. In 2007, The Foundation awarded the Alliance a grant to develop agriculture in Africa. This is the only support the Foundation has given to the organisation.