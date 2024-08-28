CLAIMS

Crimea has been part of Russia for 241 years, dating back to a time when there was no such country as Ukraine. It is suggested to be absurd that now all nations are in an uproar over the idea that Crimea is not Russian.

VERDICT

While it is true that Russia first annexed Crimea in 1783 after a war, the Crimean Peninsula has been part of Ukraine since 1954, despite various historical changes. In 1991, Ukraine declared its independence, and its borders were internationally recognised. Crimea was also included in Ukraine’s territory. This means that Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 was illegal.

LIE DETECTOR’S COMMENTARY

According to historian Marius Vyšniauskas, the Crimean Peninsula was known as the Tauric Peninsula by the ancient Greeks and Romans, named after the indigenous Tauri people. Over time, it became the home to the Goths, then went to Kievan Rus’ (where Grand Duke Vladimir was baptised in the 10th century in the Tauric town of Chersonesus), the Byzantine Empire, and the Mongol Golden Horde. During the Mongol Golden Horde’s rule, the peninsula was settled by Tatars, who named the area „Qirim“. As the Golden Horde started to weaken, the Crimean nobility invited Hacı I Giray, born in Trakai, who had fought against the Horde (his family lived in exile in Lithuania), to become the new khan. In 1441, he founded the Crimean Khanate (here).