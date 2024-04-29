Does Bill Gates plan replacing table salt with new mRNA fake salt?

Posts regarding salt replacement plans began to spread after some misinformation websites published articles falsely claiming that "the FDA aims at replacing table salt with Gates' new mRNA salt substitute". The FDA was accused of planning to replace the majority of table salt in America with a new synthetic “salt” made by Gates, allegedly "laced with mRNA chemicals".

The claim is untrue. The FDA has only proposed to allow salt substitutes in certain foods to help Americans reducing their sodium intake, and has no intentions of replacing salt. Additionally, there is no evidence suggesting that Gates has somehow financially benefited from salt substitutes.

The US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) is allegedly planning to quietly replace the majority of America’s table salt with a new synthetic "salt substitute" containing mRNA chemicals, purportedly developed by Bill Gates.

The articles also assert that “fictitious salt production companies such as “Nu-Salt” or “Morton” are funded by Gates” and claim that these substitutes are dangerous because they contain "potassium chloride, MSG, and other dangerous chemicals used to mimic the taste of real salt."

The truth is that the FDA has no plans to replace all table salt with any alternatives. The Administration has only proposed allowing certain salt substitutes in standardised foods (such as packaged food) to reduce sodium intake.

The first such proposal was put forward in March 2023. In October 2023, the FDA published a preliminary regulatory impact analysis of a proposed rule titled "Use of Salt Substitutes to Reduce the Sodium Content of Standardised Foods".