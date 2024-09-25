Thousands of foreigners living in the country are invited to choose the most beautiful Lithuanian word

Every day, "MiCenter" project provides a one-stop principle consultation and services to foreigners coming to Lithuania from all over the world. This year, the center also started to offer Lithuanian language courses for refugees from Ukraine, which has quickly become one of the most popular services.

"Currently, over 220,000 foreigners are living in Lithuania, which is about 8% of the country’s population. We are noticing that the newcomers are actively learning Lithuanian themselves. Seeing the interest and need, we are collecting information about Lithuanian language learning opportunities for foreigners and will share it on the soon-to-launch website. Every week, the Lithuanian language club "Let’s Learn Lithuanian", which is an initiative of foreigners, meets at the center. It all started with a small group, but now there are so many people wanting to learn that not all of them get a chair. There are many more examples of this, clubs and groups are being set up in other cities as well," says E. Urbanovič.