The second round of the election for the most beautiful Lithuanian word for foreigners begins: grandmother, hello, freedom among the finalists

"We didn’t set strict rules for this selection process – in the first stage, it was possible to suggest a word that is close to the heart or simply sounds fun to a foreign ear," says MiCenter project manager E. Urbanovič. "We know that migrants living in the country are learning Lithuanian because information in foreign languages is not always easily accessible – that’s why we are launching www.micenter.lt – a website where it will be easy to find everything one needs to know about life and integration in Lithuania."