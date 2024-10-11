Foreigners have chosen the most beautiful Lithuanian word

"We are pleasantly surprised by the level of engagement from foreigners living in Lithuania. We received many suggestions and votes during the election. Moreover, the election was actively discussed by foreigners visiting MiCenter, as well as in the clubs and activities for foreigners that operate here. For those living in Lithuania, the Lithuanian language is beautiful, interesting, and they are sincerely learning it, especially those who work here and plan to build their future in the country," said Edita Urbanovič, the project manager of MiCenter.