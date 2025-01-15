2025.01.15 15:35

Winner of Nobel Prize in Literature Svetlana Alexievich to participate in Vilnius Book Fair

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

Belarusian writer and journalist Svetlana Alexievich, winner of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature, will participate in the 2025 Vilnius Book Fair.

Alexievich said she would attend a discussion at Vilnius Book Fair and hopes to see many people to talk about the books and current times. The writer made the announcement in a video posted on Vilnius Book Fair page on Facebook.

Her best-known books include The Unwomanly Face of War, Last Witnesses, Zinky Boys, Chernobyl Prayer and Second-hand Time.

In 2020, Alexievich supported protests against Alexander Lukashenko, when the latter again proclaimed himself the winner of the presidential race in Belarus. The writer left Belarus for Germany to avoid a long prison sentence.

Vilnius Book Fair will take place on 27 February-2 March 2025.

