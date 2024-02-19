Silvester Belt to represent Lithuania at Eurovision 2024

The Lithuanian singer will perform in the first semi-final on 7 May in Malmö. If successful, "Luktelk" will be at the finals on 11 May.

Another nine acts in the final national selection event included Aistè, Žalvarinis, Pluie de Cometes, VB gang, Il Senso, Shower, Monika Marija, Queens of Roses and The Roop.

A public vote and jury vote selected the top three songs, namely “Simple Joy” by The Roop, “Impossible” by Shower and “Luktelk” by Silvester Belt. The winner of the three was voted by the public only.

Last year in Liverpool, Lithuania’s Monika Linkytė placed 11th with her song Stay. Swedish singer Loreen won the 2023 contest.