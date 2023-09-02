Lithuania is top 8 in the world - next challenge USA!

Greece was firmly in the driver’s seat in the first half, having dominated from about midway through the first quarter up until the team went into the locker-room at halftime. By midway through the third period however, Lithuania had adapted and were utterly destroying their Greek opponents. The Greek coach, who I’m sure is a good coach and knows his basketball, just couldn’t seem to find the words to inspire his players when the chips were down. If the second half was a standalone game, LT would have won it by a whopping 29 points! When the smoke cleared from this bloodbath, LT came away on top 92:67. They are now bound for the quarter finals, the promised land where so many great Lithuanian teams have gone ever since Independence!

During the time-outs we got to listen in on what the Greek coach was saying to his players and I can tell you as an English speaker it was rough listening too him as he tried to be inspiring in his non-native English. Kazys Maksvytis , coach of Lithuania on the other hand made all the necessary in game adjustments that every player in the huddle completely understood. This was evident on the court as the players made the necessary adjustments required to get the win.



Player grades today for team Lithuania

Rokas Jokubaitis: A

The young Lithuanian point guard continued proving in this game that he is the future of Lithuanian basketball. It’s so nice to see that future hope come at the guard spot where we’ve lacked highest level talent in the recent past. Tonight Rokas had 19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals to round out an incredible performance in less than 20 minutes on the floor. What impressed me the most was how he maintained his composure, taking care of the ball despite the relentless pressure of the Greek defense. Their defense, at least in the first half, was stifling. He was also able to knock down several three pointers to make him a triple threat to go along with great dribble penetration to the rim and great passing ability. I hope he is relishing his new role as a team leader because I guarantee you the whole nation is loving this young player!

Ignas Bradzeikis: A+