Wizz Air flight delayed in Kaunas over inflated evacuation slide

According to the public broadcaster LRT, the airliner had to take off before noon but was still at the airport in the evening.

Lithuanian Airports’ representative Marius Zelenius said that 218 passengers had been registered for the flight and 50 agreed to fly to London on the delayed flight.

One eyewitness told the news website 15min.lt, that a passenger refused to place her carry-on bag under the seat and thus a flight attendant wanted to remove the passenger from the plane but an evacuation slide was accidentally activated.