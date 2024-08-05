Tour operator Novaturas adds Gambia to its destinations

Novaturas is currently the only major tour operator in the Baltic States to offer scheduled flights and package tour early booking services to Gambia. Trips to this African country will be operated by Turkish Airlines from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

„We are introducing Gambia to travellers as an opportunity to immerse themselves in exotic experiences, since we have noticed that our customers are increasingly willing to choose distant, less travelled destinations for their holidays. The Gambia is still undiscovered by many Baltic travellers, although it is already popular with holidaymakers from the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden and other European countries. It is an exceptional destination, especially for those who love nature and enjoy different landscapes than we are used to seeing in Europe,“ says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.