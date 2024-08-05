Tour operator Novaturas adds Gambia to its destinations

Novaturas is currently the only major tour operator in the Baltic States to offer scheduled flights and package tour early booking services to Gambia. Trips to this African country will be operated by Turkish Airlines from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
„We are introducing Gambia to travellers as an opportunity to immerse themselves in exotic experiences, since we have noticed that our customers are increasingly willing to choose distant, less travelled destinations for their holidays. The Gambia is still undiscovered by many Baltic travellers, although it is already popular with holidaymakers from the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden and other European countries. It is an exceptional destination, especially for those who love nature and enjoy different landscapes than we are used to seeing in Europe,“ says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.
In addition, Novaturas has introduced a few other novelties since August. Travellers can now acquire the so-called combined tours to exotic destinations. They cover several different resorts instead of just one, where travellers spend part of their holidays in one resort and the rest in another specific resort or city. These are available to Indonesia (Bali), Thailand (Bangkok), Vietnam, Cuba and the United Arab Emirates, with combinations of several resorts of interest. There is also a new combined tour covering two countries – the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) and Oman.
Novaturas is also now offering not only flights but also complete packages to another popular destination for travellers – the Dominican Republic.
The tour operator continues to offer its customers the wide range of exotic destinations in the region and a variety of departure times. Travellers can choose from 13 long-haul destinations, the latest being The Gambia and the Dominican Republic, as well as Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Vietnam, Tanzania (Zanzibar), Indonesia (Bali), Mexico, Cuba, Mauritius, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, and the Seychelles.