Thermo Fisher, Vilniaus prekyba and SEB paid out highest dividends in 2022

A total of 14 companies registered in Lithuania paid out dividends exceeding EUR 20 million to their shareholders. Some of them paid dividends from profits accumulated in previous years.

Vilnius-based biotechnology company UAB Thermo Fisher Scientific Baltics was the leader on this list as it earmarked EUR 1.6 billion for dividends for 2022 and previous periods.

Second was UAB Vilniaus prekyba, which allocated EUR 200 million for dividends in 2022. It operates shopping centre chains and pharmacy chains as well as companies engaged in real estate project development and enterprises which provide rental services.