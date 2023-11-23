The Lithuanian technology sector lacks over 7 600 talents: TOP 10 professions in the greatest demand, key competencies, and the highest-paid positions

The comprehensive survey to identify the growth prospects of the ICT talent market in Lithuania was initiated by the Lithuanian Startups Association Unicorns Lithuania, together with partners Work in Lithuania and Google, at the beginning of this year. According to the survey, the largest expansion of teams in Lithuania is expected in companies operating in the fields of cybersecurity, software development and telecommunications. Developers and DevOps engineers are in the greatest demand today, and there is also a lack of analysts and digital marketing specialists.

“The increasing competition for talent and rising average wages show that the ICT sector in Lithuania is becoming more mature and more competitive. However, global trends and labour market forecasts suggest that the competition for ICT talent will only intensify worldwide, and the competences of potential employees will also have to grow. Lithuania is heading in the right direction, but is not taking advantage of all the opportunities – only 4 per cent of all employees currently work in the ICT sector. The survey shows that we need to prioritise talent development in Lithuania (education, career guidance, up-skilling and re-skilling) and attracting and retaining the best talent from abroad,” notes Inga Langaitė, CEO of Unicorns Lithuania.

