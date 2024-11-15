Teltonika not to build Taiwan’s semiconductor chip plant in Lithuania

According to the entrepreneur, the key reason for halting the investment is that Lithuania lacks 63 megawatts (MW) of electricity capacity, and "there is no more hope" it will be installed by 2027, despite the ministry’s promise to give a green corridor for investment to the company. In addition, the procedure of changing the use of land for construction to industrial use has taken too long.

"I did not fear the threat of war and refused to invest in other countries. Now I have realised how costly my mistake was. I have never supported any political party, which may be why the red traffic lights are on for our investments in Lithuania. I apologise to all the 3,000 employees of Teltonika for the failure of my dream to build the most beautiful high-tech park in Europe. Maybe it will be possible somewhere else," said Paukštys.