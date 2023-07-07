2023 July 07 13:00
Tallinn Airport set to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025
A responsible approach to the environment has been at the heart of Tallinn Airport’s operations for many years, during the last three of which it has achieved a 25% reduction in its carbon emissions. The steps implemented by the airport last year and continued this year will see it becoming a carbon-neutral hub of aviation by 2025 – five years sooner than originally planned, Tallinn Airport said in a press release on Tuesday.
