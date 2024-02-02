SpaceX will eye Lithuania for expansion in Europe, says minister

“We were interested to hear the company’s strategy and vision. It is a very special company, very innovative, which has brought private missions to space, and is very innovative in general. The technologies it develops are changing the world,” Armonaitė told ELTA.

“As economy minister, I want to see more SpaceX activities in Lithuania. We were the first in Europe to launch the Starlink service and the company is very satisfied with the whole process. The Lithuanian authorities worked on that very quickly and it was a great example for other countries to follow later on from where the service was launched,” she said.