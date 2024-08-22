Solar and wind capacity in Lithuania has reached 3 GW – Litgrid

According to the data of 22 August, the permitted generation capacity of solar and wind power plants connected to the Lithuanian electricity transmission and distribution grids has reached 3029 MW.
„We continue to focus on the rapid development of solar and wind generation: we are improving connection processes, planning interconnections with neighbouring countries. In one year since last summer, solar and wind capacity in Lithuania has increased by 1 GW. We are getting closer to the goal of generating more electricity from renewable sources in our country than we consume,“ says Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid.
Currently, 1129 MW of wind and 212 MW of solar power plants are connected to the transmission grid, and 193 MW of wind and 1495 MW of solar power plants are connected to the distribution grid in Lithuania.
In more than 8 months since the beginning of this year, the capacity of solar and wind increased by 30 percent: from 2336 MW to 3029 MW.
According to Litgrid, by the end of the year, the capacity of wind power plants connected to the transmission grid will increase by about 325 MW.
In addition to the renewable generation already in operation, Litgrid has signed letters of intent for the connection of new power plants.
Counting all planned wind power projects, letters of intent have currently been signed for connecting 3.3 GW of onshore wind to the transmission grid. Of these, 3.2 GW have permission to develop generation capacity, among which 1.3 GW have a technical project prepared. Lithuania is also planning to install two offshore wind power parks with a total permitted generation capacity of 1.4 GW.
Considering solar, letters of intent have been signed for the development of solar power plants, with a total permitted generation capacity of 4 GW. Of these, 3.9 GW have permission to develop production capacity, among which 0.8 GW have a technical project prepared.