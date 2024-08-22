Solar and wind capacity in Lithuania has reached 3 GW – Litgrid

According to the data of 22 August, the permitted generation capacity of solar and wind power plants connected to the Lithuanian electricity transmission and distribution grids has reached 3029 MW.

„We continue to focus on the rapid development of solar and wind generation: we are improving connection processes, planning interconnections with neighbouring countries. In one year since last summer, solar and wind capacity in Lithuania has increased by 1 GW. We are getting closer to the goal of generating more electricity from renewable sources in our country than we consume,“ says Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid.