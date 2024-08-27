SEB upgrades 2024 GDP growth forecast to 2.4%

„We assume that the Lithuanian economy will grow at a slower pace in the third and fourth quarters, with GDP expanding by around 0.5% per quarter, slower than in the first and second quarters, when the economy was growing 0.9% each. The slower quarterly GDP change will be driven by slightly slower growth in exports and household consumption. However, the third quarter will benefit from a 5-10% increase in Lithuania’s grain and oilseed rape harvest from the year before,“ the economist told a press conference in Vilnius on Tuesday.