Ryanair will base one more aircraft in Kaunas

Ryanair’s representative Alicja Wójcik-Gołębiowska said that an additional Boeing 737 would be based in Kaunas in for the 2024 season, marking an additional USD 100 million investment and creating 30 new high-paid jobs for pilots, cabin crew and engineers for the region.

Ryanair flies to 27 destinations from Kaunas, including 3 new routes to Berlin, Pisa and Zadar. The airline expects traffic in Kaunas to grow by 18% to over 1.2 million passengers this season.

This summer, the airline will offer direct flights from Kaunas to London, Stockholm, Madrid and other cities of Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom as well as popular summer holiday destinations in Europe.

In addition, Ryanair said that the Kaunas Aircraft Maintenance Service (KAMS) is seeking candidates to fill 250 highly skilled positions, including aircraft mechanics and structural repair team.